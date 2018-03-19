Press release:

The Summer of Glass is the coalescence of community and cultural leaders, individuals, organizations, artist studios, galleries, independent businesses, museums, and nonprofits who have all come together in a massive collaborative effort to highlight both the historical and contemporary context of glass and its talented artists in Western North Carolina. Regional partners are working together to organize a NC glass history exhibit, tours, events, exhibitions and other special glass programs from May – October 2018.

In September of 2017 the Biltmore Estate announced its plans to host an exhibition of Dale Chihuly’s work from May through October 2018. In November NC Glass Center gathered arts leaders in a round table forum to set sights on creating a six-month long celebration of glass. In total, over 60 institutions and individuals are working together with the goal of sharing the region’s unique glass history, artists, people, and places as well as their pivotal importance both to this region and to the trajectory of the studio glass movement.

Major Events will take place from May-October to coincide with Chihuly at Biltmore. Individual businesses and artists will have events ongoing.

Summer of Glass Kick off Weekend

• The first weekend in June, beginning with the Downtown Asheville Arts District First Friday gallery stroll.

• Several places will be featuring glass and/or having special events for the Kick-off.

• The opening of the history exhibit entitled North Carolina and the Studio Glass Movement will also take place the first weekend in June. The exhibit will be hosted at 14 Riverside Dr, across from Curve Studios in Asheville’s River Arts District.

• The kick-off weekend will also feature the annual Toe River Studio Tour.

• A kick-off event at a local brewery is in the planning stages.

4 VIP weekend tours, one each month: June 8-10, July 13-15, August 17-19 and September 7-9. They will include studio tours, hands-on opportunities, tickets to see Chihuly at Biltmore, guided tour of glass venues, and in some cases collector home visits.

Our team is working on getting the Summer of Glass website (SummerofGlass.com) uploaded with a directory and events this month!

Chihuly at Biltmore information can be found here: http://www.biltmore.com/visit/plan-your-visit/buy-tickets/chihuly-at-biltmore

The celebration spotlights the rich history of glass in this region, highlighting the many artists and their contributions and importance to the glass art movement. The region’s historical incubator has cultivated a thriving community of glass makers and supporting organizations. A new generation has been fostered and is taking the medium to new levels. The roots of the contemporary glass art movement run deep in WNC and have developed into a story to be shared with all.