Press release from Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness:
September is National Recovery Month, a time when communities across the country come together to host recovery rallies and other awareness-raising campaigns to celebrate the potential for people struggling with mental health and substance use challenges to recovery.
In recognition of National Recovery Month, Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness, WNC’s only peer-led nonprofit providing vital services for people in substance use and mental health recovery, has planned a series of workshops, and listening sessions capped by a Recovery Walk, to highlight the need for support during the pandemic and into the future.
According to a recent survey by the CDC of over 5,000 US adults, over 40% said that they were struggling with substance use and mental health. During the pandemic, people reporting anxiety disorder is three times higher than 2019 and depression disorder is 4 times higher. One out of ten adults admitted to substance use issues.
Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness Events for September Include:
Recovery Community Listening Sessions for Buncombe, Madison, McDowell, and Polk counties: These sessions are free and online to hear first-hand from community members how best to provide substance use and mental health recovery services and resources. Contact Faith Rhyne at frhyne@sunriseinasheville.org for the zoom link or to access the listening sessions by phone.
- Madison County Virtual Listening Session
o Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 12PM-2PM
- McDowell County Virtual Listening Session
o Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 12PM-2PM
- Polk County Virtual Listening Session
o Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 12PM-2PM
Free Recovery Skills Workshops: These workshops are free and online to provide valuable information from certified Peer-Support Specialists who have a combined 154 years in recovery to help those in need of recovery support. Contact Faith Rhyne at frhyne@sunriseinasheville.org for the zoom link or to access the online sessions by phone.
- Planning For Recovery: Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 12PM-2PM.
o Learn about ways that strategy and planning can help people to make changes in their lives, forge a strong path in recovery, and maintain positive changes and new habits that support wellness. Explore the stages of change, Wellness Recovery Action Plan, plans to avoid a return to use, and more
- Create a Support Plan: Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 12PM-2PM.
o Learn about personal support needs, establishing important boundaries in support relationships, creating communications about what is helpful and more.
The Justice and Recovery Walk: A collaboration between Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness and UMOJA Health, Wellness, and Justice Collective will take place Saturday, September 26th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Carrier Park in West Asheville, NC with a rain date of Sunday, September 27th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The purpose of this walk is for our community to come together to raise awareness by bringing to light that in the face of systemic and stigmatizing injustice, people overcome and thrive in recovery. It is a celebration of all forms of recovery and the various pathways to it. Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness is the only 100% Certified Peer Support Specialist run and managed organization in Western North Carolina. Sunrise’s mission is to empower individuals and the community to manage and overcome substance use and mental health challenges. Sunrise is a local hub of service to vulnerable and marginalized individuals, many of whom struggle with significant mental health and/or substance use challenges. Sunrise offers a continuum of free resources for individuals, their families & loved ones. To learn more, please go to www.sunriseinasheville.org or contact Kay Williams at kwilliams@sunriseinasheville.org.
UMOJA Health, Wellness, and Justice Collective is a Black-led, Peer-led organization whose mission is “Creating Culture through Community and Connection.” UMOJA operates several projects that utilize trauma-aware, resilience-focused peer support to address healing from racialized trauma as a central component of recovery in diverse communities.
In order to abide by national and state guidelines regarding COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.