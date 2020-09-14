September is National Recovery Month, a time when communities across the country come together to host recovery rallies and other awareness-raising campaigns to celebrate the potential for people struggling with mental health and substance use challenges to recovery.

In recognition of National Recovery Month, Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness, WNC’s only peer-led nonprofit providing vital services for people in substance use and mental health recovery, has planned a series of workshops, and listening sessions capped by a Recovery Walk, to highlight the need for support during the pandemic and into the future.

According to a recent survey by the CDC of over 5,000 US adults, over 40% said that they were struggling with substance use and mental health. During the pandemic, people reporting anxiety disorder is three times higher than 2019 and depression disorder is 4 times higher. One out of ten adults admitted to substance use issues.

Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness Events for September Include:

Recovery Community Listening Sessions for Buncombe, Madison, McDowell, and Polk counties: These sessions are free and online to hear first-hand from community members how best to provide substance use and mental health recovery services and resources. Contact Faith Rhyne at frhyne@sunriseinasheville.org for the zoom link or to access the listening sessions by phone.

Madison County Virtual Listening Session

o Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 12PM-2PM

McDowell County Virtual Listening Session

o Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 12PM-2PM

Polk County Virtual Listening Session

o Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 12PM-2PM