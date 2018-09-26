Press release from the City of Asheville:

Help the City of Asheville select among three finalist proposals for the City’s first Visiting Artist Project.

The Visiting Artist Program will engage a visiting artist that can support the community’s creation of memorable places, the promotion of Asheville’s African American history, and participation by the local community in diverse acts of cultural expression.

The Visiting Artist will be chosen through a competitive process, and your input is 25% of the final decision.

In late July 2018, the Public Art and Cultural Commission hosted a site visit for Asheville’s first ever Visiting Artist Project, including a public panel discussion and artists presentations. Over the course of the three-day visit, the artists:

• Interacted with over 100 community members;

• Learned about Asheville’s African American arts, culture and heritage;

• Toured neighborhoods and sites; and

• Started thinking about what kind of public art they would like to create via collaboration with the community and local creatives — if they were to be chosen as the finalist.

• The project team has now received proposals and asks the public to help inform their decision.

The Visiting Artist will be chosen through a competitive process, and your input is 25% of the final decision. For more information on the project visit www.ashevillenc.gov/publicart

Take the survey at https://www.opentownhall.com/portals/239/Issue_6739