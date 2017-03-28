Press release from the Harris Regional Hospital/Swain Community Hospital:

Swain Community Hospital, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will host a blood drive 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 10. The blood drive will be held in the American Red Cross blood bus at the east end of the hospital.

All blood types are needed. Donors will need to bring photo identification. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in, according to the American Red Cross.

Please call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

Swain Community Hospital is pleased to sponsor blood drives held by the American Red Cross to provide lifesaving blood for those in need and for emergency response situations.

About Harris Regional Hospital & Swain Community Hospital

Harris Regional Hospital, established in 1925, is an 86-bed acute and specialty care facility serving Western North Carolina with more than 100 physicians practicing in locations throughout a multi-county region, including Harris Regional Hospital Medical Park of Franklin, an outpatient facility in Macon County.

Swain Community Hospital, established in 1950, is a 48-bed Critical Access Hospital serving a multi-county region with primary care, emergency medicine and subspecialty care including a pain clinic and a transitional care unit. Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital began an affiliation in 1997 and joined Duke LifePoint Healthcare in 2014.

About Duke LifePoint Healthcare

Duke LifePoint Healthcare, a joint venture of Duke University Health System, Inc. and LifePoint Health® (NASDAQ: LPNT), was established to build a dynamic network of hospitals and healthcare providers. The joint venture, which brings together LifePoint’s experience in community-based hospital management and Duke’s world-renowned leadership in patient safety and clinical quality systems, is strengthening and improving healthcare delivery by providing community hospitals the clinical, quality and operational resources they need to grow and prosper.