Press release from Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center:

The Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center staff invites docents and those interested in becoming docents to the museum for a “Meet and Greet” orientation on Thursday March 29 at 10:30 am.

As a non-profit organization, the Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center relies on the hard work of its volunteers to remain open during its season from April to December each year. Volunteer docents provide frontline guest services at the museum in two, three and one half hour shifts, five days per week. Docents greet visitors, run the gift shop, provide information about museum exhibits, and more. They are truly the face of the museum!

Volunteering at the museum can be an enriching experience for those who are longtime residents of Buncombe County and those who are just getting settled in the area. Museum treasurer and native New Yorker Yolanda Smith began volunteering at the museum 22 years ago. In that time, she says, “I’ve met a lot of interesting people from all over the world.” Fellow volunteer, Barbara Reed has been living in the area for more than 50 years. When asked why she enjoys working as a docent, she responded, “I enjoy being a docent because I like meeting people. I like sharing my knowledge of the Swannanoa Valley and making it interesting to those who come to visit. I hope they go away with a new appreciation for our Valley besides as a tourist destination.”

The “Meet and Greet” orientation will be a time for existing volunteers to meet with one another and fellowship, procedures, and share feedback with museum staff. Those who are newly interested in serving as a docent will have the opportunity to learn from existing volunteers about their experiences at the museum and are invited to stay for an extended tour of the galleries for more in depth overview of what it means to be a docent at the Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center.

Museum staff will provide light refreshments including coffee, tea, and doughnuts at the orientation and encourages existing volunteers to bring a friend. For more information about this event, please contact the museum’s assistant director and volunteer coordinator, Katherine Cutshall at volunteer@swannanoavalleymuseum.org or (828)-669-9566.