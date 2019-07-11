Press release from Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation:

Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation (ZSR) is excited to announce that Lydia See, age 34, from Sylva, NC, is one recipient of the Foundation’s inaugural All For NC Fellowship.

In May 2019, ZSR Trustees awarded All For NC Fellowships of $75,000 each to four young change makers, all between the ages of 21 and 35, with bold ideas for how to make a difference in North Carolina and its communities. The All For NC Fellowship is a 12-month program designed to provide funding, coaching and mentoring to young North Carolina residents who have a vision and plan that could contribute to a better life for North Carolina’s people and communities.

See is an artist and educator. Through the All For NC Fellowship, See will launch the “Engaging Collections Residency” – inviting creatives to produce collaborative artworks by engaging with local libraries and archives in communities across the state to tell little-known stories about their communities’ pasts, including focusing on the narratives of marginalized communities. The residency is committed to equitable funding for artists in the production of new, site-specific artworks, and includes a strong emphasis on community engagement, requiring that each project prioritize a component which seeks to involve those in their communities who might not often have access to artistic and cultural programs.

“I am humbled and thrilled to accept this All For NC Fellowship,” said See. “I am excited to facilitate creative projects inspired by untold narratives across the state in partnership with libraries, archives and special collections.”

“ZSR has a history of supporting bold and cutting-edge ideas, so we are thrilled to embark on this new Fellowship initiative that will invest in the next generation of North Carolinians who are building the North Carolina they want to see,” said Joy Vermillion Heinsohn, assistant director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation and lead staff managing the initiative. “We are excited to see how their projects will unfold across the state over the course of the year.”

ZSR received 361 applications for the All For NC Fellowship and, through a selection committee, narrowed the pool to 11 semi-finalists before choosing the four Fellows. ZSR expects to fund three cohorts of Fellows over the course of five years. Up to five Fellows will be selected for each cohort. The All For NC Fellowship is distinctly different from the ZSR Fellowship – a two-year, salaried position at the Foundation.

Over the course of the year, ZSR will document and share more about the work of each Fellow.

The All For NC Fellowship is one of three initiatives that the Foundation is supporting under its Exploratory, Visionary Ideas Strategy as part of All For NC: Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation’s Framework for Grantmaking and Learning. ZSR’s Exploratory, Visionary Ideas Strategy will evolve over time, supporting different initiatives from year to year.