From the Town of Sylva:
The town of Sylva is requesting qualifications for its first public art project. The Sylva Public Art Committee announced that up to $10,000 will be available for an artist or artist team to create a mural on the downtown Ward building.
The mural concept is for the artist to create a mural similar to a vintage postcard that is engaging and representative of the community. The Public Art Committee envisions a historic postcard with the letters of Sylva filled with 5 of our community’s attributes.
The Town of Sylva and Public Art Committee will consider other mural concepts that are representative of the community.
If interested and schedule permitting, the artist may have the opportunity to work with art students at Western Carolina University to engage more of the community. Artists should indicate whether they are interested in this in the artist statement.
The deadline for submission is December 15, 2017. Artists residing in Jackson, Haywood, Macon, Buncombe, and Swain counties will be given first preference. Secondary preference will be given to residents within a 300-mile radius.
The full call-to-artists can be found at: http://avl.mx/4a6.
