June 14, 2018 — Asheville, NC — Asheville-based non-profit, T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating, is officially changing its name to Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders on Monday, June 18, 2018. The new name better reflects the organization’s mission and services, as it continues to provide education, resources, and support to individuals, families, and professionals concerned with disordered eating, body image, compulsive exercise, and recovery from eating disorders. This change comes with a new visual brand. While there will be no interruption in services provided to the public, community members will notice new signage, social media handles, and a new website.* www.crcfored.com

“Our new name, Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders, provides an instant focus on what we do and the logo is easy to recognize,” explained Executive Director Simone Seitz. “The re-brand will benefit our organization as we continue to strategically build on 14 years of serving the community through eating disorders outreach, advocacy, and connection.”

“It is with pride that we transition to our new identity, making our logo and name more definitive, inclusive, and recognizable while providing the same compassionate and educational services,” said Dianna Goodman, the organization’s founder. Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders (CRC for ED) has provided services in WNC as T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating since 2004. With its new name, they remain the only nonprofit in North Carolina developing and connecting resources to assist and advocate for those impacted by eating disorders.

*The new website was made possible in part due to a generous donation from Eyemart Express. “Eyemart Express is proud to be a new member of the Asheville community and to sponsor CRC for ED. Eye health is a main priority for us. Healthy bodies includes eye health and nourishing our bodies plays a key role in ensuring our eyes stay strong. There is great alignment and synergy between the missions of our two organizations and we are excited about this partnership.” – Paula Puleo Blomquist (CMO, Eyemart Express)

###