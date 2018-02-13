Press release from T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating:

As part of *NEDAwareness Week 2018, T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating is bringing Fattitude and its creators to Asheville!

WHAT: Screening of Fattitude followed by 30 min. Q & A with documentary directors, Lindsey Averill and Viridiana Lieberman

WHEN: March 1, 2018 @ 6pm

WHERE: Grail Moviehouse, Downtown Asheville

COST: $25, limited seating

Fattitude examines how popular culture perpetuates the fat hatred and fat-shaming that results in a very real cultural bias and a civil rights issue for people who are living in fat bodies. The documentary is very conscious and attentive to the idea that fat hatred crosses the lines of race, class, sexuality, and gender. Fattitude features a diverse variety of voices such as academic scholars, activists, Hollywood types (directors, writers, and actors), and psychologists including Ricki Lake, Rebecca Phul, Jackson Katz, Marilyn Wann, Sonya Renee Taylor, Virgie Tovar, Jen Posner, Lindy West, Winne Holzman, Guy Branum, Tess Holliday, Andrew Walen, and others.

Ultimately, Fattitude’s goal is to change the national conversation about body image so that it focuses not only on issues of self-acceptance, but also on legitimate questions of systemic cultural prejudice.

fattitudethemovie.squarespace.com/.

T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating, founded in 2004 and located in the heart of Asheville, is a support network for individuals and families, health care providers, educators, and the general public. T.H.E. Center is the only nonprofit in North Carolina serving thousands through community and professional outreach and education, advocacy, resource development and referral, a lending library, and support groups. thecenternc.org/

The theme for NEDAwareness Week this year is ‘Let’s Get Real’ and the goal is to expand the conversation and highlight stories we dont often hear.

​*​nationaleatingdisorders.org/nedawareness