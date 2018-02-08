Press release from T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating:

Eating disorders can affect anyone, anywhere. #NEDAwareness Week, spearheaded by the National Eating Disorders Association (nationaleatingdisorders.org), is an opportunity to engage people in conversation and share resources about food, body image, and exercise issues. This year’s theme is “Let’s Get Real.” T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating, a member of the NEDA Network*, is hosting a full week of events and pointing people to support here in WNC!

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to increase even more awareness about disordered eating, related body issues, and about who struggles,” said Simone Seitz, Executive Director of T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating.

T.H.E Center for Disordered Eating (thecenternc.org) is the only nonprofit organization in North Carolina providing education, resources, and support for those concerned with disordered eating, body image, compulsive exercise, nutrition, and recovery from eating disorders. *The NEDA Network is a collaboration between the National Eating Disorders Association and other like-minded organizations dedicated to their cause. Together, we provide a unified voice of strength, advocacy, and support in the fight against eating disorders.

WHAT: NEDAwareness Week presented by T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating

WHEN: Monday, February 26 – Sunday, March 4, 2018

WHERE: See schedule thecenternc.org/events for event details, there’s something for everyone!

About eating disorders:

An eating disorder isn’t just abnormal food related behaviors. The illnesses involve emotions, attitudes, and behaviors surrounding exercise and body image too. While often misunderstood, they are more common than you think. Despite the alarming number of people affected (30 million Americans will struggle with an eating disorder some point in their lives), eating disorders often live in the shadows and many people do not get the help they deserve.

Eating disorders are not a choice; they are a serious mental disorder – they actually have the highest mortality rate of any mental disorder.

Recovery is absolutely possible and early intervention greatly improves the chances of success.

Everyone should get screened for an eating disorder because these illnesses often hide in plain sight. Whether there is a serious concern about Anorexia Nervosa, Binge Eating Disorder, Bulimia Nervosa, or an Eating Disorder Not Otherwise Specified (EDNOS); or just an inkling about the possibility of *disordered eating for you or a loved one…take the screening: nedawareness.org/get-screened

​* Note: disordered eating describes a variety of abnormal eating behaviors that, by themselves, do not warrant a diagnosis of an eating disorder. Disordered eating includes behaviors that are common features of eating disorders (including: chronic restrained eating, compulsive eating, binge eating with loss of control, extreme and/or compulsive exercise), and should be included in the conversation.

About T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating:

T.H.E Center for Disordered Eating, founded in 2004 and located in the heart of Asheville, is a support network for individuals and families, health care providers, educators, and the general public. T.H.E. Center is the only nonprofit in North Carolina serving thousands through community and professional outreach and education, advocacy, resource development and referral, a lending library, and support groups. For more information visit: www.thecenternc.org