Drumming that has been compared to the sound of rolling thunder will fill the performance hall of Western Carolina University’s John W. Bardo Fine and Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, April 18, as the Taikoza Japanese Drummers take the stage as part of WCU’s Arts and Cultural Events series.

Show time is 7:30 p.m.

The troupe’s performers use the taiko – large, barrel-like drums of various sizes – to create unusual rhythms that are accompanied by traditional Japanese instruments such as the shakuhachi and fue, both bamboo flutes, and the koto, a 13-string instrument.

Founded in 1995, Taikoza has appeared on television programs such as Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the History Channel’s “History vs. Hollywood” and ESPN’s “SUMO: The Battle of the Giants,” and the troupe also performed the original musical score for the 2011 movie “The Commute.”

Tickets are available at the Bardo Arts Center box office, online at bardoartscenter.wcu.edu or by calling 828-227-2479. Tickets purchased in advance are $5 for students and children, $15 for WCU faculty and staff, and $20 for all others.