Press release:

Dr. Benjamin Debelak, an orthopedic surgeon at Haywood Regional Medical Center, will be presenting the Talk with a Doc dinner seminar “Shoulder Pain: Causes and Treatment” on Tuesday July 18th, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Haywood Regional Medical Center – Café. Dr. Debelak will speak while patrons enjoy a healthy meal. Afterward, he will circulate to visit with guests and answer questions. To attend this complimentary dinner, reservations are required – please call 800.424.DOCS (3627) to RSVP in advance.

Those who suffer from recurrent shoulder pain may have a rotator cuff tear. The rotator cuff is a large tendon at the upper end of the arm that helps lift and rotate the arm and stabilize the ball of the shoulder within the joint. A rotator cuff tear can result from an acute injury such as a fall, or chronic wear & tear. Typically there is pain in the front of the shoulder that radiates down the side of the arm – present with overhead lifting or sleeping on the affected side. There may also be pain with routine activities such as combing one’s hair or reaching behind one’s back.

A tear can extend or get larger over time, so do see your orthopedic physician. Diagnosis may include an MRI. There are non-surgical and surgical options for treatment. Non-surgical options include medication, steroid injections and physical therapy. Surgical treatment may be arthroscopic or traditional depending on the extent of the repair needed.

Dr. Debelak completed his medical training at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, his Internship and Residency at McLaren-Greater Lansing Hospital in Lansing, Michigan, and a Sports Medicine Fellowship at Hughston Orthopedic Hospital. Dr. Debelak is accepting new patients. Appointments may be made by calling Western Carolina Orthopaedic Specialists at 828.452.4131. The practice is located at 581 Leroy George Drive, Suite 300 in the Outpatient Care Center on the 3rd floor. Western Carolina Orthopaedic Specialists also features Dr. Paul Cutting, Dr. Gerald King and Kelly Klein, PA-C.

As a part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, Western Carolina Orthopaedic Specialists is supported by Duke University Health System’s world-renowned leadership in clinical excellence and quality care and LifePoint Health’s extensive resources, knowledge and experience in operating community hospitals. Visit us at westerncarolinaorthoor call 828.452.4131.

Watch for additional “Talk with the Doc” seminars this year on topics including Senior Heath and Elder Care, Breast Cancer and Lung Cancer. Seminars typically occur on the 3rd Tuesday of the month approximately 10 times a year. Dinner begins at 6:00 pm and the seminar starts shortly after. Our programs feature a variety of healthcare providers speaking on health topics of interest to you! For more information about this seminar, visit myhaywoodregional.com/shoulder.