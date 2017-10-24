DURHAM, NC – Taste Carolina Gourmet Food Tours is pleased to announce the addition of walking food tours in Charlotte and Asheville. Reservations can be made online at www.tastecarolina.com.

Taste Carolina currently partners with 120 independent restaurants across nine cities. In addition to Charlotte and Asheville, it operates food tours in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill/ Carrboro, Hillsborough, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Wilmington. Public tours are offered every weekend, all year ‘round, and the full schedule can be found at www.tastecarolina.com/tour-calendar/. Corporate tours can be arranged directly for groups of any size on weekdays and weeknights. Gift certificates can be purchased online at www.tastecarolina.com/gift-certificates/ and can be redeemed for any tour in any city on any scheduled date.

ASHEVILLE

Taste Carolina will begin its downtown Asheville tours on October 27th. Guided walking tours visit six restaurants and food shops with an emphasis on locally sourced dishes and artisan products. Tour guides share information about the city’s history, architecture, and overall culinary and craft beer scenes. 10:30am tours, called Asheville’s Downtown Moveable Feasts, are offered on selected Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Taste Carolina plans to add Sunday tours, as well as afternoon food tours, to its schedule by 2018.

CHARLOTTE

Taste Carolina’s Charlotte tours take place in Uptown and will begin on November 3rd. Guided walking tours show off the city’s history and visit five or more restaurants per tour. 10am tours, called Local to Charlotte, Rooted in North Carolina, highlight restaurants and chefs using local and regional ingredients. 4:15 tours, called The Spirit of Charlotte, include sizable savory and sweet tastings and drink pairings.

ABOUT TASTE CAROLINA

Taste Carolina—North Carolina’s leading food tour operator—launched food tours in Durham, Chapel Hill/ Carrboro, and Raleigh in early 2009. Greensboro, Hillsborough, and Winston-Salem followed in 2011. In 2014, the company expanded to Wilmington after acquiring an existing culinary tour company there. The 2017 expansion to Asheville follows its acquisition of Asheville’s Moveable Feasts Food Tours. Charlotte tours were also created that same year. Lesley Stracks-Mullem is the founder and owner of Taste Carolina.