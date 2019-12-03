Press release from Asheville Regional Airport:
Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) is pleased to welcome 10 regional school choral groups to the airport during the holidays. The choirs will perform a variety of carols and festive music for the enjoyment of passengers, visitors and employees.
“Every year, we look forward to inviting local school choral groups to participate in our Sounds of the Holidays program,” said Alexandra Bradley, brand and experience manager. “There is so much talent to showcase in our region, and these students do an incredible job of bringing holiday cheer to the airport.”
Following is a schedule of choral performances:
