Press release from Ten Thousand Villages Asheville:

Ten Thousand Villages of Asheville is honored to host a unique Oriental rug event March 14th-18th, where hundreds of fairly traded, luxurious hand-knotted rugs will be available. From intricate florals to hand-spun natural dye wool tribals, every Bunyaad rug has been designed and hand-knotted by highly skilled and fairly paid adults. As a company, Bunyaad has been working with artisans in Pakistan since 1982. Based in Lahore, Pakistan, Bunyaad’s rug artisan group includes over 850 families from over 100 villages involved in hand-knotted rug production. Their mission is to preserve the rich cultural heritage of Oriental rug making in all its myriad forms and styles.

“When artisans know they are paid for every knot they tie, they are empowered to focus on the fine details of intricate rugs that will last for generations,” says Yousaf Chaman, Bunyaad Director.

A From Loom To Living Room seminar will be held at our downtown Asheville store on Thursday, March 15th at 7pm. This engaging opportunity is open to anyone interested in learning about the art of making hand knotted rugs, rug care and room design. Refreshments will be served and admission is free. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

“This rug program brings together all of the best parts of fair trade – exquisite designs, heirloom quality, and the knowledge that individuals across the world have been empowered by earning a fair wage that respects their traditional skill and artistry. Truly, it is a special event that we are honored to host and excited to share with the Asheville community,” shares Asheville store manager Sara Martin.

Ten Thousand Villages is a nonprofit, fair trade retailer, which celebrated its 25th year in downtown Asheville in 2017. All products sold at Ten Thousand Villages are fairly traded, a system that offers artisans a fair living trade for their work. Each purchase provides income for skilled artisans and their communities in Latin America, Africa and Asia. Ten Thousand Villages serves as a leader in the fair trade movement and has done this now for over sixty years.