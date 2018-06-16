Press release from Tryon Fine Arts Center:

Tryon Fine Arts Center is proud to announce a sensational line-up for the 2018-2019 Main Stage Series. The season includes performances from Masters of Soul, Sierra Hull, Gina Chavez, and Freddy Cole.

Season tickets will be available to the public for all four performances or the patron’s choice of three show on June 19th. Individual tickets go on sale on July 31st. All performances will be at 8pm on the Veh Stage.

The 2018-2019 series opens with Masters of Soul on Friday, September 28, 2018. From Diana Ross to James Brown, Masters of Soul celebrates the legends of Motown and some of the greatest music ever recorded.

Sierra Hull makes a triumphant return to TFAC on Friday, November 2, 2018. A two-time International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame winner, Sierra is taking the Americana music scene by storm with her virtuoso mandolin.

The series continues on Saturday, March 9, 2019 with Austin, Texas-based singer-songwriter Gina Chavez. A multicultural multi-instrumentalist, NPR raves that “Chavez’s voice stops you in your tracks the first time you hear it…whether she sings in English or Spanish” (Felix Contreras, NPR Tiny Desk Concerts).”

The season wraps up with living legend Freddy Cole on Saturday, April 27, 2019. The younger brother of Nat King Cole, Freddy brings the Great American Songbook to life.

The 2018-2019 Main Stage Series is sponsored by Parsec Financial. Performance sponsors include New View Realty, Main Street Insurance, Pacolet Milliken, and ACTS Retirement.

Main Stage Series subscribers are also eligible for discounted tickets to the new artists and unique stories presented by the Something Different Series in 2018-2019. On Thursday, October 18, 2018 Mike Wiley performs his stunning one-man show One Noble Journey: A Box Marked Freedom. Shaun Boothe tells the stories of modern heroes through hip hop with Unauthorized Biographies on Friday, March 29, 2019. The Something Different Series is made possible through the Kirby Innovative Events fund of the Polk County Community Foundation.

Additional information on the Main Stage and Something Different series is available at www.tryonarts.org or by calling TFAC’s Kessler Box Office at 828-859-8322.