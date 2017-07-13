Press release from Buncombe County Recreation Services:

Join the Asheville-Buncombe Aero modelers Flying Club at the Buncombe County Sports Park from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for this FREE event.

The Club will put on a high flying air show and display of many of their models. Pilots fly various types of aircraft ranging from small electric to gasoline powered 33% size airplanes. Many of the members are master aircraft builders and have built their own model planes from balsa wood and plywood. The Club, collectively, has hundreds of years of flying and building experience. Free flight and control line pilots are represented at this Show.

Bring the family, pack a picnic lunch, lawn chairs and don’t forget the sun screen. It’s a fabulous day of high-flying fun!

The Buncombe County Sports Park is located at 58 Apac Drive off of Sand Hill Rd., just past Sandhill-Venable Elementary School.

For information about this event call or email Mac Stanley with Buncombe County Recreation Services at (828) 250-4269, mac.stanley@buncombecounty.org or Dave Bowman with the Asheville Buncombe Aero modelers Club davebowman@charter.net

Sponsored by Buncombe County Recreation Services