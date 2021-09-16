From All Souls Counseling Center:

The 5th Annual Mental Wellness Walk is right around the corner on October 2nd! Along with our partners at NAMI Western Carolina, we’re excited to host this event. Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, we decided to hold the walk virtually this year.

The 2021 Virtual Mental Wellness Walk is a wonderful way for us to spread the word about the mental health challenges that we all deal with, and the mental wellness resources that are available in our community. Each Walk participant and team will be able to walk on Saturday, October 2nd at the location of their choosing to show their support for Mental Health Awareness. Or, you can walk whenever is most convenient for you! We’d love for you to snap a picture of yourself during your walk (with your Walk T-Shirt if you requested one) and share it on our facebook event page along with a story about what helps you foster mental wellness.

As we reach nearly a year and a half since the beginning of the pandemic, we all know that the mental health challenges associated with COVID-19 can be great. That’s why it’s more important than ever for us to raise awareness in the community about mental health and end the stigma around talking about it.

We hope that you’ll join us at our virtual Walk this year.

To register, please visit www.mentalwellnesswalk.org.