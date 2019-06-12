Press release from WNC AIDS Project:

WNCAP will present portions of the famous AIDS Memorial Quilt from Monday, June 17 through Saturday, June 22 at the Asheville Masonic Temple (80 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC, 28801). Admission is free and open to the public from 10am-7pm daily. The exhibit coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, placing the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the broader context of the LGBTQ rights movement.

“It was important to us that HIV/AIDS be a part of the conversation around the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall,” said Executive Director Antonio del Toro. “As we look back over fifty years of LGBTQ activism, we must never forget those who passed away from AIDS-related causes. Their activism and sacrifice led us to where we are today.”

If you would like to share information about the Quilt exhibit on your Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram account, check out our social media toolkit.

An Opening Reception for the Quilt exhibit will be held on Monday, June 17 at the Asheville Masonic Temple from 6pm-8pm. The reception will feature remarks from community leaders like Tina Madison White of Blue Ridge Pride and Adrian Parra of Youth Outright, as well live music by the Asheville Gay Men’s Chorus. Light refreshments will be served. The reception is freeand open to the public.

The WNCAP Quilt Exhibit includes sixteen 12×12 foot blocks, each one made up of 6 or more individual panels. Many of the panels memorialize people from the local Western North Carolina areawho passed away.

Others are more far-flung, such as celebrity panels honoring Freddie Mercury, Liberace, Arthur Ashe, and Eazy-E, and one panel honoring all who participated in the Stonewall Riots. It is a solemn and moving exhibit, but also an inspiring display of the love and activism that was generated by the AIDS epidemic.

