Press release from The Community Foundation at Western North Carolina:

Eight grants totaling $63,000 were recently awarded to nonprofits by the Biltmore Lake Charitable Fund at The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC). With these grants, total grantmaking since 2005 is $843,024. The Biltmore Lake Charitable Fund was established to improve the quality of life in the Enka-Candler community by supporting education, economic development, health care and community development projects.

Recent grants are:

Asheville Area Arts Council was awarded $5,000 to support a program that provides free hands-on workshop experiences to local veterans in ceramics, creative writing, fiber, music, painting, poetry and dance.

Candler Elementary School was awarded $10,000 to purchase class sets of complex texts for each grade level.

Enka High School was awarded $15,000 to help purchase a new piano.

Enka Intermediate School was awarded $7,500 to purchase books and robotic technology.

Enka Middle School was awarded a matching grant of $7,500 to help repair and restore the Enka jet.

Pisgah Elementary School was awarded $8,000 to purchase books and database technology.

Read to Succeed Asheville was awarded $2,500 to recruit, train, place and supervise Reading Coaches and Buddies in Candler Elementary School.

Verner was awarded $7,500 to provide high quality, comprehensive early childhood education to preschool children.

CFWNC is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2018. CFWNC works with families, businesses and nonprofits to strengthen communities through the creation of charitable funds and strategic grantmaking. A permanent charitable resource, the Foundation manages over 1,060 funds and has facilitated more than $216 million in philanthropy since its founding in 1978. CFWNC continues to evolve to help donors and nonprofits meet their charitable goals and to serve the ever-changing needs of Western North Carolina and beyond. Learn more at www.cfwnc.org.