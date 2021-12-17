From The Blood Connection:

Annual holiday blood drive runs from Dec. 20 – Dec. 27

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (December 16, 2021) While many are busy this holiday season making last minute gift purchases for loved ones, The Blood Connection (TBC) and local hospitals in Western North Carolina are urging community members to fit sharing the gift of life into their schedules by making an appointment to donate blood.

The Blood Connection is the primary provider of blood products for Western North Carolina hospitals, including Mission Health, Advent Health, and Pardee Health, plus dozens more across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. TBC relies on community blood donors to ensure there is an adequate and stable supply of blood to treat patients in need. Hospitals report the demand for blood increases over the holiday season, with more people traveling, leading to more traumas. An increased need, coupled with lower donor turnout over the holidays, makes the need for blood donors of all blood types even more critical. The demand is highest for O-negative and O-positive blood types.

“The need for your support of the Blood Connection has never been greater,” said Greg Lowe, President of Mission Health. “The Blood Connection, our sole supplier of blood for Mission Health, collects blood throughout western NC and unlike most other blood collection organizations, all blood donated remains here locally to directly support our communities. Please consider lending your support by donating blood or by joining Mission Health in hosting blood drives throughout the region.”

The need for blood is constant and does not cease during the holiday season. While many people enjoy time with family and friends, many others are in hospitals and treatment centers, where blood products are crucial to their survival. Blood products cannot be manufactured, and local blood donors are essential to helping save lives this holiday season. The way the community responds to this urgent plea will directly affect area hospitals and their patients for the next several months.

“Our partnership with The Blood Connection to meet the need for blood products for our patients is more vital than ever. We need our community to join us in this partnership to meet the needs, especially now,” said Reza Rahman, Director of Laboratory Services for AdventHealth Hendersonville. “During the holidays, blood donations typically decline while we see more accidents due to traveling, and the demand for blood products for cancer treatments, transplant patients and other traumas remain. What makes this opportunity so special is that each person who helps us can know that their donation will go to help someone right here, where we live. That is also why it is so important for our community to join AdventHealth Hendersonville and The Blood Connection in this life-saving partnership. Please make donating blood part of your holiday giving this year.”

The Blood Connection will kick-off its annual Holiday Blood Drive on Monday, December 20th. The initiative will run through December 27th, and all blood donors will receive a $20 eGift card and an exclusive holiday t- shirt (while supplies last) as a thank you for their donation.

The urgent need for blood during the holiday season does not end the week of Christmas, but continues especially into the week following, as people prepare to ring in the new year. That is why The Blood Connection is urging all community members who are healthy and well to give the ultimate gift this year, by making an appointment to donate blood and save local lives in the community. Interested donors can go to thebloodconnection.org/donate to find a donation center or mobile blood drive convenient to them. The Blood Connection is also looking for community organizations, businesses, and groups to partner with TBC to host blood drives. For more information on hosting a drive, go to thebloodconnection.org/donors/host-a- drive/.

