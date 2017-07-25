Press release from Camplify:

(Hendersonville, NC) – Rock climbing, paddling, campfires and s’mores. Live music and Hubba Hubba Smokehouse. What more could your family dream of?

Camplify will host the Tenth Annual Camp for All Barbeque Ball on Sunday, September 10th, 2017 at Camp Ton-a-Wandah. This signature event raises funds to provide camp-based and experiential learning programs to over 200 local students each year.

The Camp for All Barbeque Ball welcomes attendees of all ages. Activities begin at 2:30 and include archery, crafts, paddling/canoeing, fishing (bring your own pole), climbing wall, live music, and a silent auction. Dinner is catered by Hubba Hubba Smokehouse. Adult beverages are included in ticket purchase. Tickets are $75 per individual, $100 per couple and $125 per family of four.

Tickets to the BBQ Ball are available online or at the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce. For more information or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, click barbequeball.com or contact the Camplify office at 828.697.2000.

Boilerplate

Camplify uses a series of camp-based and experiential learning programs to teach kids-in-need the life skills required to become the leaders of tomorrow. Unlike other groups, Camplify is dedicated to a child’s character. We offer a multi-year commitment from grade 4 – 12 with experiential learning programs anchored by camp. Since 1994, we’ve impacted 3,000 lives.