Press release from The Canary Coalition:

There will be a fundraising event for The Canary Coalition at Mad Batter Food and Film, in Sylva, on St. Patricks Day, Saturday, March 17, from 6:30-8:30 PM.

The program will begin with an introduction by Avram Friedman, the Executive Director of the grassroots environmental organization.

Two short video-documentaries from The Canary Coalition’s REAL NEWS archives will be featured during the evening. The first, “Stop the Fracking ACP,” relates the story of growing opposition to the 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline that is planned to carry “fracked” natural gas from West Virginia to eastern North Carolina. The second film “Appalachia Rising” documents civil disobedience at the White House in opposition to mountaintop removal coal mining that has devastated more than 500 mountains in West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Tennessee and Kentucky.

In between the two films, the audience will be treated to live music from the popular local, progressive-bluegrass group “‘Ol Dirty Bathtub.”

Admission is free to the event. There will be a silent auction of items donated by local merchants to benefit The Canary Coalition. Mad Batter menu items will be available as usual.

The Canary Coalition has been fighting to preserve the environment, since 1999, focusing on issues related to air quality, climate change, energy production and transportation.

Current projects in which The Canary Coalition is playing an instrumental role include:

Introduction in the NC General Assembly of the Efficient and Affordable Energy Rates Bill H427/S236

The NC Climate Solutions Coalition that is working on the passage of 100% renewable energy resolutions by local governments.

The introduction in the NC General Assembly of the “NC We the People Act” (H453/S354)- advocating for a Constitutional Amendment declaring that “corporations are not people” and “money is not speech.”

The start-up of Mountain Stream TV, an online television station that focuses on grassroots efforts and the community work of people local to Western North Carolina (found on the internet at mountainstream.tv).

The Canary Coalition is one of the primary organizations that successfully promoted the passage of the NC Clean Smokestacks Act, mandating a cleanup of coal-burning power plants that were responsible for more than 65% of the air pollution in North Carolina. This law was also responsible for a successful lawsuit against TVA that ultimately resulted in cleaning up the coal plants that most impacted the air quality in Western NC.

For more information about The Canary Coalition visit www.canarycoalition.org, call 828-631-3447 or email info@canarycoalition.org.