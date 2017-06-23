Press release from The Canary Coalition:
On Thursday, July 6, from 6:30-8:30 PM, The Canary Coalition will host the 2017 Wake-Up event at the Jackson County Public Library, 310 Keener St, in Sylva, NC.
Wake-Up is a gathering of people and organizations featuring Progressive speakers inter-mingled with sing-along sessions of Songs of the Movement.
The singers will be backed by the New Movement Canary Ensemble, a group of local musicians volunteering for the event.
Speakers will include Enrique Gomez, President of the Jackson County Branch of the NAACP, Mark Case of the WNC Central Labor Council-AFL-CIO, Chelsea White of Progress Nation WNC, Lauren Baxley of Indivisible/Common Ground WNC and Dr. Allen Lomax of Occupy WNC. Avram Friedman of The Canary Coalition will be the Master of Ceremonies.
Admission is free and all members of the public are invited to attend.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.