Press release from The Canary Coalition:

On Thursday, July 6, from 6:30-8:30 PM, The Canary Coalition will host the 2017 Wake-Up event at the Jackson County Public Library, 310 Keener St, in Sylva, NC.

Wake-Up is a gathering of people and organizations featuring Progressive speakers inter-mingled with sing-along sessions of Songs of the Movement.

The singers will be backed by the New Movement Canary Ensemble, a group of local musicians volunteering for the event.

Speakers will include Enrique Gomez, President of the Jackson County Branch of the NAACP, Mark Case of the WNC Central Labor Council-AFL-CIO, Chelsea White of Progress Nation WNC, Lauren Baxley of Indivisible/Common Ground WNC and Dr. Allen Lomax of Occupy WNC. Avram Friedman of The Canary Coalition will be the Master of Ceremonies.

Admission is free and all members of the public are invited to attend.