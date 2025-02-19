News release from the City of Asheville:

The City of Asheville is reaching a key milestone in storm recovery efforts as the final phase of right-of-way (ROW) debris collection approaches. The final date to place storm debris in the right-of-way (ROW) for collection is Friday, March 1, 2025. After this deadline, contractors will conduct a final sweep to collect remaining storm debris from the ROW. Final pass is expected to be complete on April 1.

Crews will not collect any debris placed in the ROW after the final pass.

While right-of-way collection is wrapping up, contractors will continue debris removal efforts through the Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR) program and within local waterways to support ongoing recovery and environmental stabilization.

The community can place sorted debris to the curb in the right-of-way. Do not bag debris. If you must bag loose debris due to potential for it to scatter, the bag. must be clear or transparent. No black bags.

Debris should be separated at the curb by category:

Construction & demolition & bulky items: Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing.

Appliances: Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher. Do not leave the doors unsealed or unsecured. Place refrigerators with door facing ground to prevent door opening.

Electronics: TV, computer, stereo, phone, DVD players

Vegetative Debris: Tree branches, leaves, logs, plants, stumps, trees.

Mud/dirt: Mud and silt deposited onto property by floodwaters

The City of Asheville appreciates the community’s cooperation in keeping our streets and neighborhoods clear. For more information visit the City’s storm debris management webpage.