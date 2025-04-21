PRESS RELEASE: The City of Asheville invites the community to provide feedback on Asheville Rides Transit current operations

The City of Asheville invites the community to participate in a community-wide survey to kick off the ART Comprehensive Operational Analysis (COA)—a strategic initiative to improve Asheville’s public transit services and align them with current and future community needs and available resources.

The survey is open to all Asheville residents, workers, and visitors, regardless of how often they use transit. It takes less than 10 minutes to complete and will help shape draft recommendations to be released later this year. Community input will guide efforts to make ART more efficient, convenient, and community-centered. Community members can take the survey here.

Why This Matters

As Asheville continues to grow, a strong and accessible transit system is more important than ever. The COA will:

Identify strategies to improve service reliability and frequency

Address barriers to transit access for underserved populations

Support future growth, development, and climate resilience

Incorporate lessons learned from Tropical Storm Helene

Ensure ART resources match the needs of today—and tomorrow

Opportunities for Community Involvement

The City of Asheville is committed to a transparent, inclusive planning process. Throughout the project, community members will have several ways to get involved, including:

Rider and non-rider surveys

Public meetings and stakeholder workshops

Project updates via social media, newsletters, and partner organizations

