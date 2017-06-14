Press release from The Collider:
The Collider’s monthly movie night, presented by Oskar Blues Brewery and featuring films related to climate change and the environment, continues Tuesday, June 27, at the nonprofit climate innovation center in downtown Asheville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; the program begins at 7 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Popcorn and a selection of Oskar Blues beers will be provided.
In partnership with Bee City USA–Asheville and as part of the local “Pollination Celebration!” The Collider will screen the documentary, Flight of the Butterflies, described as “a natural history epic, a compelling detective story, and a scientific adventure at its best,” following the year-long annual migration cycle of the monarch butterflies. The award-winning production team filmed hundreds of millions of monarchs in their remote overwintering sanctuaries in Mexico in 2011 and 2012, and along their migratory routes from Canada, across the U.S. and into Mexico.
The movie will be followed by a discussion led by environmental educator and Bee City USA board member Kim Bailey, who first visited the monarch butterfly overwintering sanctuaries in Mexico in 2002 and has since co-led several trips to the area. Also, Wildbud Natives, from Madison County, will offer for sale a variety of Milkweed plants, the only host plant for monarch butterfly caterpillars.
“Seeing the millions of monarch butterflies weighing down tree branches and blanketing forest floors in Mexico is life-changing for many people,” says Phyllis Stiles, executive director of Bee City USA. “Those who have visited the butterfly sanctuaries in the high Oyamel fir forests of Mexico are encouraged to attend and sit together at the screening of this film.”
Located at 1 Haywood St., on the top floor of the Wells Fargo building in downtown Asheville across from Pritchard Park, The Collider is an innovation center focused on catalyzing climate solutions. It is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Access to the building for evening events is through the glass door facing Patton Ave., around the corner from the ATM machine.
For details on this and other Oskar Blues movie nights this year at The Collider, check the event calendar at thecollider.org. For other Asheville “Pollination Celebration!” events, visit ashevillegreenworks.org/
pollination-celebration.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.