Press release from the Council on Aging of Buncombe County:

The Council on Aging of Buncombe County (COABC) announced today that Heather Bauer, BA has been named Executive Director. Established in 1964, the Council is a non-profit whose mission is to promote the independence, dignity, and well-being of adults through service, education, and

advocacy. Bauer’s hiring comes as the Council on Aging implements plans for strategic growth in grant programs, development and outreach.

Heather brings a wealth of experience within the aging community, having served most recently as the Outreach Manager with Home Instead Senior Care. Her involvement with advocacy organizations in the community, such as Dementia Friendly WNC and the Falls Prevention Coalition, has fostered the continuation of evidence-based falls prevention classes and the development of Dementia Friendly business programming.

“It is with tremendous respect for our community that I enter into the position of Executive Director,” says Bauer, “I am grateful to represent the organization and the people who drive our mission forward every day. The shared vision I have with our Board, our staff and volunteers, and community partners is encouraging and aligned with the Buncombe County Aging Plan for an age-friendly community.”

Additionally, Ms. Bauer has been providing family caregiver resources, actively working to support healthcare workforce initiatives, engaging experienced workers (Age 50+), involved with home safety initiatives, and working to protect seniors from fraud. She believes in living well at any age, and is passionate about reducing social isolation, improving personal wellness, and helping others maintain their quality of life and independence.

“The Board is thrilled to have Heather join our team and we look forward to utilizing her previous knowledge, experience and expertise to grow our organization,” says Brian Lawler, Council on Aging Board Chair.

Bauer says, “I am committed to furthering our sustainable model of service, building upon the history of the Council and bringing generations together for the future. This is a very important time for our community to better understand important aging life topics that impact all of us. We are so fortunate to have a network of amazing providers here in WNC. I look forward to growing with you!”

Heather was born in rural, northern New Jersey and moved to Buncombe County in 1991. She attended college at the University of North Carolina – Wilmington, where she began her journey in supporting the needs of aging adults as a caregiver and coordinator. Heather returned to western North Carolina in 2010.