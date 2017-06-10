Press release from the Council on Aging of Buncombe County:

The Council on Aging of Buncombe County is getting ‘geared up’ for a unique, new, and exciting event coming to downtown Asheville on Saturday, September 23, the last day of the annual Active Aging Week.

Rappelling down 29 N. Market Street, a 100-foot (7 story) building to the cheers of friends and onlookers, ninety-two (92) individuals will be given the unique opportunity to go Over the Edge for the Council on Aging of Buncombe County. To secure a place in the rappel line, each participant must raise a minimum of $1,000. Participants create their own unique fundraising page, and then rally friends, family, and colleagues to “sponsor” their rappel. Costumes are encouraged and you are sure to see some local celebrities making their way down.

Over The Edge is the perfect opportunity to have fun – and the only event of its kind in WNC. Earn your bragging rights and maybe even face your fear of heights.

Facts on Seniors:

More than 8,000 seniors are assisted every year by The Council on Aging with Senior Dining & Wellness, home modifications, Call A Ride volunteer transportation, Homebound Food Deliveries, caregiver respite, and more.

Funding cuts mean the Council on Aging must raise at least $200,000 in the 2017-2018 program year to keep needed services in place.

Raising dollars through Over the Edge for the Council on Aging of Buncombe County benefits someone’s mom or dad, grandparents, or sisters and brothers. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to support them to stay healthy and independent, and at home.

Aging IS Everyone’s Future! Help make it secure, get on the rooftop and go Over the Edge for the Council on Aging of Buncombe County!

For more information on the event, visit www.COAbc.org or call Zoe Trout at 828-277-8288 or email Zoe at ZoeT@COAbc.org.