The Fresh Market tempts the taste buds with unveiling of refreshed shopping experiences in Asheville and Hendersonville, set to debut on July 12

Specialty grocer celebrates the love of food with fresh fare, expanded offerings and a new sampling station

On Wednesday, July 12, The Fresh Market will unveil an enhanced shopping experience with an expanded selection of fresh and delicious food in the Asheville and Hendersonville communities, furthering the brand’s long-standing commitment to offering irresistible bakery items, unparalleled varieties of farm-fresh produce and convenient meal solutions. The neighborhood specialty grocer, known for providing a curated product selection with the best of each category down every aisle, will also introduce an interactive sampling station designed to inspire guests to try new items and flavor-packed recipes each week. From Wednesday, July 12 beginning at 11 a.m. through Sunday, July 16, The Fresh Market guests are invited to indulge in and celebrate a reimagined shopping experience in these North Carolina communities:

944 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, N.C.

1378 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, N.C.

223 Greenville Highway, Hendersonville, N.C.

“The refresh of our Asheville and Hendersonville stores redefine the shopping experience for our guests,” says Brian Nicholson, interim chief executive officer of The Fresh Market. “A commitment to fresh has always been a priority, and our guests’ love of food remains at the heart of what we do. We are pleased to invite our Asheville and Hendersonville neighbors on a culinary journey filled with an exceptional, hand-picked selection of the freshest foods in an environment that welcomes inspiration and will delight the senses.”

Beginning July 12 at 11 a.m., the Asheville and Hendersonville communities are invited to turn everyday eating into extraordinary food experiences with a visit to their refreshed local stores. Guests will be greeted by inviting aromas from the bakery; a full service meat counter with the finest cuts of Premium Choice beef, as well as beef ground daily; premium seafood arriving fresh several times each week; and an impressive selection of farm-fresh produce. Every aisle always invites discovery into the specialty grocer’s curated, distinctive flavors and tastes from local neighbors and from around the world.

At the Fresh Market, guests will be able to explore and experience:

Delicious Meal Solutions – The Fresh Market’s signature Little Big Meal program takes the guesswork out of preparing a deliciously different dinner at an affordable price for busy families each week – and now, a dedicated, interactive sampling station will offer tastes of the weekly dish. On-the-go shoppers can also enjoy flavorful “Meals in Minutes,” featuring prepackaged fresh ingredients from the seafood and produce departments, ready to bake or microwave and serve. Satisfying salads and ready-to-eat Bistro Comfort Bowls are available in the deli department. The Fresh Market’s meal solutions deliver a thoughtful and innovative range of options for any dining occasion or cooking ability, while helping guests discover new flavors.

Curated Specialty Items – The Fresh Market partners with local farmers, merchants and culinary entrepreneurs to bring specialty items straight to each stores’ shelves. Inspiration can be found in every department with a variety of flavors from the exotic to the local such as Mrs. Mary’s Famous Chow Chow. The secret family recipe for pickled relish is handcrafted and family made in McLeansville, North Carolina by third generation chow chow makers. Guests will now find more daily essentials alongside specialty items, including an expanded grocery selection; household items; baby food; and pet food and treats for four-legged friends.

Health & Wellness –The refreshed Asheville and Hendersonville locations will include a Mind & Body department featuring over 1,800 items to help support a healthy lifestyle. A knowledgeable, in-store specialist will be onsite to help answer guests’ questions and offer recommendations for products to encourage them to reach their wellness goals. The Fresh Market’s holistic approach features protein and meal replacements, multivitamins, functional foods, aromatherapy, facial care and more. Throughout the store, aisles will be specially labeled to help guide those shopping with dietary restrictions or food allergies to a robust selection of health-conscious products, including over 1,100 organic items, 1,500 certified gluten-free items and 1,200 certified non-GMO items.

The Fresh Market invites its Asheville and Hendersonville neighbors to celebrate their local store updates with events at its three area locations on Wednesday, July 12 beginning at 11 a.m. Festivities will continue through Sunday, July 16 with not-to-miss cooking demonstrations, in-store sampling, live entertainment, special deals and giveaways.

Wednesday, July 12

FREE meal for four from The Fresh Market’s signature Little Big Meal program for the first 50 guests at each store

FREE reusable shopping bag for the first 250 guests at each store

Live bluegrass musicians from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 944 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, N.C.: Michael and Jennifer McLain Band 1378 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, N.C.: Jerry Collins Band 223 Greenville Highway, Hendersonville, N.C.: Saxophone Diva

Grilling demonstration featuring The Fresh Market’s gourmet beef burgers and a variety of Italian sausages

Cooking demonstrations highlighting The Fresh Market’s signature Little Big Meal offerings

Food sampling throughout the stores, including The Fresh Market’s roasted chicken salad from the deli department and farm-fresh, peak season strawberries and grapes from the produce department

Thursday, July 13

Food sampling throughout the stores, including The Fresh Market’s signature gelato and pear broccoli salad from the deli department

Cooking demonstrations highlighting The Fresh Market’s signature Little Big Meal offerings

Friday, July 14

Food sampling throughout the stores, including fresh mozzarella, grape tomato and basil skewers and The Fresh Market’s signature gelato

Cooking demonstrations highlighting The Fresh Market’s signature Little Big Meal offerings

Saturday, July 15

FREE 16-ounce bag of The Fresh Market’s organic blue tortilla chips and a 16-ounce jar of signature “Nom Nom” medium salsa for the first 50 guests at each store

FREE reusable shopping bag for the first 250 guests at each store

Celebratory mini cupcake sampling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grilling demonstration featuring The Fresh Market’s gourmet beef burgers and a variety of Italian sausages

Cooking demonstrations highlighting The Fresh Market’s signature Little Big Meal offerings

Food sampling throughout the stores, including favorites from the bakery department and The Fresh Market’s roasted chicken salad with French rounds from the deli department

Live bluegrass musicians from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 944 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, N.C.: Michael and Jennifer McLain Band 1378 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, N.C.: Jerry Collins Band 223 Greenville Highway, Hendersonville, N.C.: Saxophone Diva



Sunday, July 16

Food sampling throughout the store including slices of plumcots, nectarines and yellow peaches from the produce department and tastes of peach and pecan baked brie topped with Stonewall Kitchen peach jam

Cooking demonstrations highlighting The Fresh Market’s signature Little Big Meal offerings

The Fresh Market is also committed to enriching the lives of people within the communities it serves by engaging its neighbors to help relieve hunger insecurity. Each store is honored to partner with local organizations such as Caring for Children by providing regular food donations. In addition, The Fresh Market is a proud partner of No Kid Hungry®. Together, the organizations are dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America by surrounding children with healthy food where they live, learn and play.