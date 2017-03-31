Press release from The Fresh Market:

The Fresh Market celebrates 35 delicious years with anniversary sampling events this April

Specialty grocer is ripe with delicious, fresh flavors for guests to taste and explore

WHO: Founded in 1982, The Fresh Market is a specialty grocery retailer focused on providing fresh, delicious food with friendly service in a warm and inviting atmosphere. From seasonally fresh produce to exceptional quality meat and seafood, signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, The Fresh Market is dedicated to offering guests the most delicious ingredients and inspiring meal solutions.

WHAT/WHEN: 35th anniversary sampling events and specials at The Fresh Market:

In honor of providing an abundance of deliciously fresh food and inspiring ideas for 35 years, The Fresh Market will host scrumptious sampling events this April at its 178 store locations. The specialty grocer will also thank guests for their continued support with irresistible anniversary specials, including in-store chuck ground daily and hand-trimmed boneless, skinless chicken breast for $2.99 per pound every day throughout April. Additionally, The Fresh Market will offer its premium roses at a special price of $7.99 per dozen, each carrying a freshness guarantee of at least five days.

On Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9, The Fresh Market will commemorate this milestone anniversary with a sampling event featuring its signature items. From 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., guests can experience a taste of The Fresh Market’s heritage with samples of Premium Choice New York Strip Steaks with signature spice rubs, roasted chicken salad on French rounds, blackberry cupcakes and more!

Among The Fresh Market’s assortment of hand-picked specialty items is a diverse selection of oils from around the world. On Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, The Fresh Market will feature samples of select oils and share tasting notes, pairing recommendations and more expert tips with guests. From 1-5 p.m. each day, guests can also taste from a flight of premium olive oils with store-baked bread and sample specialty nut oils tossed with salad greens.

As if the month couldn’t get any sweeter, The Fresh Market will highlight its selection of fresh berries picked at the peak of ripeness during The Fresh Pick event from April 5 – May 9. Throughout the month, guests will have the opportunity to taste premium-picked strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, as well as sample berry-inspired treats, such as berry cheesecake and blueberry pound cake. The Fresh Pick event is a celebration of what’s in season now and guests will discover the specialty grocer’s favorite ways to serve berries, from farm fresh produce tables to bakery and grocery aisles.

WHERE: The Fresh Market’s 178 store locations nationwide

For local store information, please visit: thefreshmarket.com/your-market-store-locator.