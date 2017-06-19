PRESS RELEASE from The Market Place Restaurant:

Asheville, NC June 17, 2017—The Market Place Restaurant has been recognized for its role in promoting good food and sustainable food systems with Six Links on the first annual Good Food 100 Restaurants List from the Good Food Media Network.

The list is based on self-reported annual food purchasing data, independently verified by NSF Responsible Sourcing. Restaurants are rated with two to six links—symbolizing links in the food chain—based on the percent of total food costs spent to support state, regional and national ‘good food’ producers and purveyors. A corresponding economic assessment conducted by the Business Research Division, Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder measuring the dollar impact locally, regionally and nationally by these restaurants will be available this summer.

“My mission when it comes to sourcing is local first, but always sustainable. Local food provides immediate impact on our communities, and this impact helps to create change not only by putting hyper-fresh ingredients on the table for our guests, but in our economies as well, by supporting local farms and food artisans. The Good Food 100 is an important next step in our industry to provide transparency for our guests to know the chefs and restaurants who are taking care in sourcing healthy ingredients,” said William Dissen, Chef & Owner of The Market Place Restaurant.

“Consumers are making a concerted effort to be aware of where their food is coming from. Now diners can select where they want to eat not solely based on a critic’s pick, Yelp review or best-of lists, but by which restaurants are actively contributing to the betterment of our food system through sustainable purchasing practices. The Good Food 100 is not only a compilation of these restaurants, it’s a celebration of them,” said Sara Brito, co-founder and president, Good Food Media Network. “Congratulations to all of this year’s participants. We look forward to expanding this list even more and honoring the many wonderful restaurants and food service businesses that are positively impacting every link in the food chain.”

The Market Place Restaurant has always been a forward thinking restaurant from its inception in 1979 in downtown Asheville. The restaurant’s vision for local sourcing and sustainability have helped it to garner national and international accolades for their ingredient driven and seasonal menus as well as their approach to community leadership. Under the guidance of Chef William Dissen, The Market Place Restaurant has pushed ahead to a creating thoughtful cuisine by collaborating with organizations like the Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project, the James Beard Foundation’s Impact Programs, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch Program. Partnering as a leader with the Good Food 100 is an opportunity to showcase our dedication to using the best ingredients that help to make a positive impact on the world around us.

Nearly 90 restaurants from 25 states participated in the national pilot survey. To learn more about the Good Food 100 and all the restaurants, visit the Good Food 100 website.

Methodology: Restaurants were segmented into five groups based on their respective level of good food purchases as a percentage of overall food purchases. The top cohort reporting good food purchases earned six rings—meaning that they reported the greatest percentage of good food purchases among the participating restaurants. The next cohort earned five rings and so on. Restaurants earning two rings reported some good food purchases. Those who participated but reported no good food purchases were designated as a “2017 participant”.