All events are free and open to the public. The Juneteenth Lunch & Learn Sessions will feature a catered lunch followed by local leaders speaking on topics such as the historical facts of Juneteenth, reflections of life in Black Asheville, and slave records & African-American cemeteries. Also, come celebrate with us at Juneteenth At DownTown After 5 and at the Juneteenth Gala.

See the full schedule of events:

All Lunch & Learns will be 12:00pm-1:30pm

Monday, June 17: Linwood Crump Shiloh Center

Theme: Honoring The Legacy of Civil Rights Workers: James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner 60th Memorial.

Tuesday, June 18: Dr. Wesley Grant Center

Theme: First African American Families of Asheville and Buncombe County

Thursday, June 20: Burton Street Recreation Center

Theme: Reflections on Gentrification of the African American Neighborhoods

Friday, June 21: Tempie-Avery Montford Center

Theme: Early African American Health Care & Today’s African American Inequities

Additional Events

Distinguished Speaker Presentation and Reception

Wednesday, June 19: Black Wall Street

Speaker: Mary D. Williams.

Theme: From Slavery to Juneteenth Jubilee

Juneteenth Gala 7:00 pm

Thursday, June 20: Stephens-Lee Center.

A celebratory commemoration of Juneteenth, this ‘tie or no-tie’ gala will be free and open to the public. Guests will enjoy catered appetizers, alcoholic ($) and non-alcoholic beverages, a live band with dancing, and a silent auction presenting a variety of local treasures procured from many of the communities most talented entrepreneurs and artists of color.

Junetenth At DownTown After 5

Friday June 21st: Lexington Ave

In cooperation with the Asheville Downtown Association, the 3rd iteration of Downtown After 5 will celebrate Junteenth music, food and entertainment. The stage will come alive assembling genres including rhythm, blues, soul, calypso and jazz.

All events are FREE to the public due to the generous donations and/or sponsorships of the following organizations:

The City of Asheville

Mission Health Asheville

Explore Asheville

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College

Dogwood Health Trust

Burial Beer Company

Highland Brewery

DownTown After 5

Givens Communities