The New Fletcher Library is a group working to build a new library in Fletcher, NC to replace the current one. We have submitted a video for the A Community Thrives Grant sponsored by ACT and USA Today. The grant is from $50,000 to 100,000. To get this grant, we have to have votes a la Beer City/Dancing With the Stars. The voting window is noon on April 12 to noon on April 30th. We would like your votes. Each person may vote once a day on each of the 18 days. You can spread the word and encourage family and friends to vote as well. To view our video, go to avl.mx/3k2.