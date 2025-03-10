Press release from the Asheville Senior Chorus:

The Reuter Center Singers are excited to announce a new chapter in our history with a refreshed name and a renewed mission. Now known as the Asheville Senior Chorus (ASC), we are proudly expanding our focus to welcome even more members from all walks of life in the Asheville community. In addition, we are now an official 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, marking an exciting milestone in our growth.

Founded in 1998 by Director Chuck Taft with accompanist Nora Veto, we have always dedicated the Asheville Senior Chorus to bringing people together through the power of music. Over the years, we have built a vibrant community of singers who gather weekly to share their love of music, forge lasting friendships, and bring joy to audiences across the region, with Eric Fricke taking up the role of accompanist in recent years. We sing many genres: folk, rock, pop, classical, Broadway, country, jazz, blues, etc. …

What We Offer:

Weekly rehearsals every Monday at 6:15-8:15 PM in OLLI / Reuter Center at UNCA.

Free public concerts throughout the year, including Fall, Spring, and Holiday performances, as well as special community events like Memorial Day.

A welcoming environment where we require no auditions — just a passion for singing and a desire to have fun!

Looking to the future, we invite new voices — whether retired or still working full-time — to join us. The Asheville Senior Chorus is more than just a singing group; it’s an opportunity to connect with people and be an active, creative part of the Asheville community. And singing is good for your health!

Join Us in the Sing!

Whether you’re an experienced singer or just love making music, we would love to have you! Become part of our chorus family and help us continue spreading the joy of music.