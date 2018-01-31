Press release from U.S. Cellular:
The top 10 drawings from U.S. Cellular’s second Annual Black History Month Art Competition with The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Buncombe County are now on display in area retail stores. Local community members are encouraged to visit select local U.S. Cellular stores to vote on their favorite piece of artwork.
In January, Asheville area Boys & Girls Club members created original artwork in recognition of influential African-Americans, including business people, sports figures, historical figures and celebrities. The 10 finalists’ artwork was chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club. Those creations will be displayed in U.S. Cellular stores through Feb 28, and anyone 18 and older is encouraged to visit the stores to vote for their favorite. Three winners will be chosen based on the voting results and will be announced in March. Prizes are gift cards in the following amounts:
$250 for 1st Place
$150 for 2nd Place
$100 for 3rd Place
To vote, visit U.S. Cellular locations at:
Asheville
1043 Patton Ave.
828-258-0000
Arden
300 Airport Road
828-209-0145
Weaverville
7 Northridge Commons Parkway
828-645-1122
