Press release from the Savannah Sweet Tease Burlesque Revue:

Get ready to reminisce your way through one of the most trendsetting and iconic decades of all time. Prepare yourselves as these Teases take you on a trip back, with acts that include a few chart topping hits from the 90’s. So grab a pair of big pants, your favorite crochet halter top, throw on a pair of vans, and head down to The Odditorium July 28th!

Starring

Rebel Belle

Rita D’LaVane

Jack N ThaCox

Magnolia Minxxx

Buster Cherry

Regina Lee Snatch

Memento Mary

Luna Noir

Skippy Spiral

With featured guest: Sniickersnee

This event is gonna be all that and a bag of chips!

When: July 28th, Doors open at 9pm, Show at 10pm

Where: The Odditorium

How much: $10 General Admission