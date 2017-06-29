Press release from the Savannah Sweet Tease Burlesque Revue:
Get ready to reminisce your way through one of the most trendsetting and iconic decades of all time. Prepare yourselves as these Teases take you on a trip back, with acts that include a few chart topping hits from the 90’s. So grab a pair of big pants, your favorite crochet halter top, throw on a pair of vans, and head down to The Odditorium July 28th!
Starring
Rebel Belle
Rita D’LaVane
Jack N ThaCox
Magnolia Minxxx
Buster Cherry
Regina Lee Snatch
Memento Mary
Luna Noir
Skippy Spiral
With featured guest: Sniickersnee
This event is gonna be all that and a bag of chips!
When: July 28th, Doors open at 9pm, Show at 10pm
Where: The Odditorium
How much: $10 General Admission
