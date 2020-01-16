Press release from the Asheville Museum of Science:

Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS), in partnership with The Collider, presents the first Science Pub of 2020, The Science of Malts – “Soul of Beer.”

WHO: Brent Manning, Riverbend Malts Cofounder and Cicerone. Riverbend Malt House located in Asheville, North Carolina, creates malts for the brewing and distilling industries, sources from local, family owned farms and produces in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

WHAT: AMOS Science Pubs combines the best of Asheville under one roof: science fun, cool people and great beer, all while advancing one of the museum’s core values, science literacy. This month, come explore the science behind some of Asheville’s favorite beverages. Manning will be presenting on the basics of malt, the “soul of beer.” Topics will include current barley research, the malting process and the value of sourcing from local growers.

Malting is a perfect representation of the intersection of both art and science, as the process manages the enzymatic breakdown of the cell walls inside each kernel as they are converted into starches and simple sugars.

“I really enjoy sharing the agricultural roots of beer. Hops often get a lot of coverage, but malt plays an equally important role,” says Manning.

A “hot steep” demonstration will follow the presentation, giving the audience an opportunity to taste the building blocks of beer.

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 17, 5:30–7:00 p.m.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 6:00 p.m.

*Pub is being held on Friday. Most future Pubs will be held on Thursdays.

WHERE: The Collider

1 Haywood St. – Suite 401

Asheville, NC 28801

Top floor of the downtown Wells Fargo building

This is the sixth year AMOS has collaborated with local scientists, industry, innovators and breweries to present the Science Pub series free to the public. Science Pub events take place at The Collider, Suite 401 of the Callen Building, and are free to the public. Drinks and light snacks are also complementary, thanks to the generous sponsorship of The Collider, Wicked Weed Brewing, Ingles Markets and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and talks begin at 6 p.m. Prior Science Pub topics have included gravitational waves, the science of brewing beer and dog behavior.