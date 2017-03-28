Press release from The Star Event:

The Star Event will be held at Burntshirt Vineyards on April 22, 2017 from 12 noon to 6 PM. Wine tastings will be offered throughout the day as well as In-Trinity classes, the latest in fitness. In-Trinity® builds strength, deepens flexibility and improves balance, coordination and agility. There is no experience needed! Classes will be offered at noon, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm, or 6pm. The entrance fee is $50 per person with all proceeds going directly to Veterans Healing Farm. Enjoy a day of beautiful views, an invigorating workout, and amazing wines…all while supporting a great cause!

If you would like more information about this event, or to schedule a workout, please contact Kacy Black at (828) 242-0409, by e-mail bblackof5@gmail.com, or online at bblackof5.wixsite.com/thestarevent.