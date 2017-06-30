Press release from The Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center:

(Black Mountain, NC) The Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center is officially ready for summer just in time to prepare for the influx of children heading into summer vacation.

The museum underwent extensive renovations last year including the addition of climate control, public restrooms, opening of the second floor to the public in an effort to increase exhibit space, the restoration of the original wood flooring, as well as the addition of outdoor exhibit space which will include the “Valley in the Ally” exhibit and a Geology Exhibit.

“Our hope in our expanded space (is) to increase our offerings to children and families throughout the summer. We want the museum to be a place where children begin to learn about their community from an early age, and continue to see as a resource for information and recreation throughout their lives,” said Katherine Cutshall, Assistant Director.

In an effort to expand educational programming, the museum will offer historical crafts and activities the second and fourth Saturday of each month throughout the summer to children of all ages. Some of the activities include corn shuck doll and candle making as well as an old fashioned “laundry day.” Children will also have the ability to get hands on with some of the items in the museum’s collection that are normally in storage or part of an exhibit.

“I think it’s important for children to be able to connect with the past. Hands on activities give them the opportunity to experience history in a way they might not have the chance to in the classroom,” said Anne Chesky-Smith, the museum’s Director.

Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center has served the western North Carolina community since 1989 as Buncombe County’s primary museum of general local history. The historic firehouse that houses the museum was designed by Richard Sharp Smith in 1921.

For more information email volunteer@swannanoavalleymuseum.org or call (828) 669-9566.