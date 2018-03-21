Press release from The Village Potters:

The Village Potters Clay Center, located in the historic River Arts District, has recently completed a 5,000 sq. ft. expansion and will celebrate with a Spring Open House on Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 11:00am-4:00pm. “It’s all about the clay!” says owner Sarah Wells Rolland, “clay is what we started with, and it’s the foundation of every part of this amazing community that has become The Village Potters Clay Center.” Tours of the facility will include the expanded Teaching Center, new Resident Potter studios, Incubator studios, and expanded Clay Distribution Center.

The event, which is free and open to the public and suitable for all ages, features multiple mini-events. Outside the newly expanded Clay Distribution Center, samples of Laguna, Miller, Axner, and Standard Ceramics clays will be on hand, as well as a wheel for any potter who wants to test a clay by making a bowl that will later be fired for the Asheville Empty Bowls project. Hourly giveaways will include bags of clay, as well as bags of test tiles of various clays carried.

A community firing of the Kazegama wood-ash kiln will be opened that day, and there will be an exhibit featuring work by The Village Potters and other area potters using clay from the TVP Clay Center. For a small fee, members of the public may select and glaze a pot for a Raku firing, and they will be able to take their finished pot home after it is fired that day. And any curious attendees who just want to see what it’s like to throw a pot will be able to give it a try, with the help of a potter from the Advanced Ceramics Program.

Inside The Village Potters Gallery, the new Emerging Artist Gallery (EAG) will open, as well as The Village Potters Tool Shop, selling tools for work on the wheel and in hand building.

The Village Potters are Sarah Wells Rolland, Judi Harwood, Melanie Robertson, Lori Theriault, and Christine Henry. They comprise an intentional Collective of potters who share a commitment to inspire a passion for ceramic art and nurture creative exploration through education, experience, relationships, and community. The Village Potters includes three showrooms, a Teaching Center offering ongoing classes in wheel and hand building for adults, an Independent Study and Mentoring Program, and scheduled demonstration and hands-on workshops. The Village Potters is an educational member of The Craft Guild of the Southern Highlands, and is an official distributor for Laguna Clays.

The Village Potters is located in Riverview Station, in Asheville’s historic River Arts District at 191 Lyman Street, #180.