From The Writers’ Workshop:
WRITING WORKSHOPS & CONTESTS
The Writers’ Workshop is offering classes and contests for beginning and experienced writers. Each class meets on Saturdays, 10-4 p.m., at 387 Beaucatcher Rd., Asheville. Registration is in advance only, at www.twwoa.org. Each class costs $75, and financial assistance is available for low-income writers.
For more info, contact writersw@gmail.com or call 828-254-8111.
NOV. 4: WRITING YOUR MEMOIRS with KAREN ACKERSON
The class will learn how to turn personal and family experiences into a compelling memoir for family and friends, or for publication. In-class writing exercises will help to identify life-changing events, to be used as the backbone of a memoir. Discussion will include creating a sense of place, dialogue, and enhancing one’s writing style. Students may bring up to five pages to the class for review.
NOV. 18: POETRY and TENSION with ERIC NELSON
Conflict—or tension—is indispensable to successful poetry, providing the driving force of the poem as well as its depth and complexity. Writers of all levels will explore different kinds of poetic tension, from the most subtle, such as haiku, to the most obvious (such as epics) through reading and discussion of examples, and by creating tension in our own poems through prompts and exercises.
MEMOIRS CONTEST: Deadline: Postmarked by Nov. 30, 2017
The Writers’ Workshop, a non-profit organization, is sponsoring a Memoirs Contest, open to all writers regardless of residence. For awards and guidelines, please visit our website: www.twwoa.org, or contact writersw@gmail.com.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.