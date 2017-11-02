WRITING WORKSHOPS & CONTESTS



The Writers’ Workshop is offering classes and contests for beginning and experienced writers. Each class meets on Saturdays, 10-4 p.m., at 387 Beaucatcher Rd., Asheville. Registration is in advance only, at www.twwoa.org . Each class costs $75, and financial assistance is available for low-income writers.

For more info, contact writersw@gmail.com or call 828-254-8111 .

NOV. 4: WRITING YOUR MEMOIRS with KAREN ACKERSON

The class will learn how to turn personal and family experiences into a compelling memoir for family and friends, or for publication. In-class writing exercises will help to identify life-changing events, to be used as the backbone of a memoir. Discussion will include creating a sense of place, dialogue, and enhancing one’s writing style. Students may bring up to five pages to the class for review.

NOV. 18: POETRY and TENSION with ERIC NELSON

Conflict—or tension—is indispensable to successful poetry, providing the driving force of the poem as well as its depth and complexity. Writers of all levels will explore different kinds of poetic tension, from the most subtle, such as haiku, to the most obvious (such as epics) through reading and discussion of examples, and by creating tension in our own poems through prompts and exercises.

MEMOIRS CONTEST: Deadline: Postmarked by Nov. 30, 2017