Press release from The Writers’ Workshop:

WHO: The Writers’ Workshop of Asheville, North Carolina

WHAT: The Writers’ Workshop is offering online classes for beginning and experienced writers.

WHERE: Through Zoom

WHEN: Each class meets on Saturdays, 10-3pm.

June 27: Fiction Class with Karen Ackerson

July 11: Write Your Life with Richard Krawiec

July 25: Screenwriting Workshop with Nathan Ross Freeman

August 8: How to Polish Your Own Work with Karen Ackerson

INFO: Since 1985, The Writers’ Workshop has been a valuable resource for writers and readers in the Southeast and beyond. Classes are $65, or $60 for Workshop members. Registration is in advance only, at www.twwoa.org. For questions, please email writersw@gmail.com, or call 828-254-8111.