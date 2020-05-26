Press release from The Writers’ Workshop:
WHO: The Writers’ Workshop of Asheville, North Carolina
WHAT: The Writers’ Workshop is offering online classes for beginning and experienced writers.
WHERE: Through Zoom
WHEN: Each class meets on Saturdays, 10-3pm.
June 27: Fiction Class with Karen Ackerson
July 11: Write Your Life with Richard Krawiec
July 25: Screenwriting Workshop with Nathan Ross Freeman
August 8: How to Polish Your Own Work with Karen Ackerson
INFO: Since 1985, The Writers’ Workshop has been a valuable resource for writers and readers in the Southeast and beyond. Classes are $65, or $60 for Workshop members. Registration is in advance only, at www.twwoa.org. For questions, please email writersw@gmail.com, or call 828-254-8111.
