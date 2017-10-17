From UNC Asheville:
TheatreUNCA to Stage Cormac McCarthy’s “The Sunset Limited”
TheatreUNCA will stage Cormac McCarthy’s two-man play, The Sunset Limited, with four performances opening Nov. 9 in UNC Asheville’s Carol Belk Theater. Evening performances will take place Thursday-Saturday Nov. 9-11 with curtain at 7:30 p.m. One matinee will be offered at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.
The Sunset Limited, written by the award-winning author of The Road and No Country for Old Men, tells the story of a middle-aged professor of literature who has attempted to throw himself in front of a train, only to be rescued by a man who tries to convince him that life is worth living.
The play is an extended conversation between the two characters, known as “Black” and “White,” about life, literature, religion and hope. UNC Asheville’s production of The Sunset Limited is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.
The all-student cast consists of Bjorn Goller-Hagood as “Black” and Robert Simmons as “White.” Scott Walters, professor of drama, will direct. General admission for The Sunset Limited is $12. for information and tickets, visit drama.unca.edu/theatre-unca, or call 828.232.2291.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.