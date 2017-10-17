TheatreUNCA to Stage Cormac McCarthy’s “The Sunset Limited”

TheatreUNCA will stage Cormac McCarthy’s two-man play, The Sunset Limited, with four performances opening Nov. 9 in UNC Asheville’s Carol Belk Theater. Evening performances will take place Thursday-Saturday Nov. 9-11 with curtain at 7:30 p.m. One matinee will be offered at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The Sunset Limited, written by the award-winning author of The Road and No Country for Old Men, tells the story of a middle-aged professor of literature who has attempted to throw himself in front of a train, only to be rescued by a man who tries to convince him that life is worth living.

The play is an extended conversation between the two characters, known as “Black” and “White,” about life, literature, religion and hope. UNC Asheville’s production of The Sunset Limited is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.