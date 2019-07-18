Press release from Third Eye Production:
Third Eye Production presents a 2010 Tony Award best play, Red by John Logan. Learn about the life of Abstract/Expressionist painter Mark Rothko. The play follows Rothko as he creates murals for NYC’s Four Seasons and his young assistant, Ken, an undergraduate, who questions the master. The production is directed by Jeff Messer, Marc Cameron as Mark Rothko, and Ryan Miller as Ken.
Performances are at the MIX, 62 South Street #5, Marshall NC on August 2, 3, 9, and 10 at 7:30 pm and one matinee on August 11 at 2:30 pm.
For Tickets: http://a3rdeye-red.eventbrite.com
Early Bird ticket for ONLY $12.00 until July 22nd.
Standard ticket is $15.00 until the shows are sold out.
