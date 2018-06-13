Press release from Rad Craft Beer:

Thirsty Monk, brewer of Belgian-Rooted Modern Ales and operator of world-recognized craft beer bars, will debut its Portland location on Friday, June 15 with a tapping of the first Portland-brewed Thirsty Monk brew.

Thirsty Monk is located in the former Bazi Bierbrasserie space, which joined the Thirsty Monk, Inc. family of breweries and pubs in December 2017. Thirsty Monk has since renovated the space, adding Monk touches such as wooden pew benches, artwork of Monks and monasteries, comfortable wooden swivel barstools, and a statue of Brussels’ famous Manneken Pis which will feature rotating game-day soccer scarves to honor Bazi’s Soccer Bar history and patrons.

“While Thirsty Monk expanding across to the Northwest might sound like a far reach, it actually feels more like coming home,” says CEO Barry Bialik about the Asheville-born company that also operates a brewhouse in Denver, Colorado. Bialik designed the original Thirsty Monk Belgian Bar in downtown Asheville based on his favorite Northwest pubs from his years spent living in Seattle and Anchorage, Alaska, and his wife moved to Asheville after 17 years in Portland. “Some of our nearest and dearest friends live here, and my brother and his family moved here to manage the Thirsty Monk,” continues Bialik.

Thirsty Monk’s Head Brewer Brian Grace, who is based in Denver, recently visited Portland to brew the company’s first Oregon-brewed recipe with well-respected Portland brewer Carston Haney. This beer, a flagship Abby Blonde, will be on tap along with nine other Thirsty Monk beers to celebrate Thirsty Monk’s Portland grand opening on Friday, June 15 at 4pm. Thirsty Monk Portland will also be debuting its new Food Menu featuring our expertly beer-style paired burgers and Food Flights.