Press release from the Thomas Wolfe Memorial:

On December 15th, 9am to 4:30pm, the friends and volunteers of the Thomas Wolfe Memorial will host their annual holiday program “An Angel Christmas.” The open house includes tours, craft activities for children, and an exhibition of angel wreaths on the doors of the historic house where Thomas Wolfe lived as a boy. Decorations include angel figurines throughout the historic home. Children are admitted free. Angel themed Christmas wreaths have been donated by individual crafters, florists, nurseries, and garden clubs, to be auctioned at the open house to support future programs at the Wolfe Memorial. This year wreaths have been donated by Flora, B.B. Barns Garden Center, Reems Creek Nursery, Asheville E-Z Gardeners, Brooks-Howell Home, and The Crossings at Reynolds Mountain. For more information call the Thomas Wolfe Memorial at 828-253-8304.