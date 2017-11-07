Press release from WNC Historical Association:

The Western North Carolina Historical Association is pleased to host the 62nd annual presentation of the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award honoring 2017 winner, Julia Franks for her debut novel Over the Plain Houses! 2017 Finalists for they award are: Wilma Dykeman, Family of Earth; Daniel Pierce, Hazel Creek; Stephanie Powell Watts, No One Is Coming To Save Us and Ron Rash, The Risen.

The 2017 award presentation will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017, from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Asheville Renaissance Hotel (31 Woodfin Street, Asheville). A reception, generously sponsored by the Renaissance Hotel, will follow the award program allowing guests the opportunity to engage in conversation with Julia Franks and other finalists able to attend the event.

Reservations are required and can be made, along with ticket purchases, by visiting http://www.wnchistory.org/ or by calling the Smith-McDowell House at 828-253-9231. Tickets are $10.00 for the General Public and $5.00 for WNCHA members.

The WNC Historical Association presented the first Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award to Wilma Dykeman in 1955 for The French Broad. The Award has continued to be funded, in part, by Mrs. E. Frank Edwin, a member of the Lipinsky family and for the last three years by WNCHA, and the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Advisory Board, both with support from Michael Sartisky, PhD. Other recipients of this prestigious Award include Robert Morgan, John Paris, Gail Godwin, John Ehle, Charles Frazier, Robert Brunk, Michael McFee, Lee Smith, Ron Rash, and Wayne Caldwell.