Press release:
Threads and Beats
Pink Dog Creative, 342 Depot Street
Sunday, June 14
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
THREADS & BEATS is a fashion, music and art arrangement with local independent retailers, creators and artists. The event starts at 10am and DJs will start around noon. Fresh West Pizza will be serving pizza and drinks. Hosted by Northville Apparel and Vinyl Revisions in the RAD at 342 Depot Street.
Music will be provided by the Vinyl Revisions collective of DJs including Krista, La Morte, Oneiric, Terrence Young and more. They will be playing all vinyl-only sets spanning multiple genres of danceable tunes.
Featuring: Hazel Twenty, Traveling Chic Boutique, Northville Apparel, Fresh West Wood Fired Pizza and much more…
FREE to the public
In the event of bad weather – Make-up rain date is following Sunday June 25th.
