Press release from NC Department of Health and Human Services:

Three applicants have filed certificate of need applications with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to develop acute care beds in response to a need determination in the 2024 State Medical Facilities Plan for 26 acute care beds in Buncombe County.

The applicants propose three projects: MH Mission Hospital LLLP proposes to develop 26 acute care beds at Mission Hospital in Asheville for a total of 759 acute care beds. The project is expected to cost $1.6 million and would be completed in July 2025.

AdventHealth Asheville Inc. and Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corporation propose a change of scope and cost overrun to develop 26 additional acute care beds at AdventHealth Asheville in Weaverville for a total of 93 acute care beds. The project is expected to cost $109.2 million and would be completed in October 2027.

Novant Health Asheville Medical Center LLC and Novant Health Inc. propose to develop a new acute care hospital, Novant Health Asheville Medical Center in Arden, with 26 acute care beds. The project is expected to cost $249.4 million and would be completed in December 2028.

A public hearing for these projects will be held Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. in the Ferguson Auditorium of AB-Tech Community College, 340 Victoria Road in Asheville.

Anyone may file written comments concerning this proposal. Comments must be received by the Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section no later than 5 p.m. on July 31.

Comments may be submitted as an attachment to an email if they are sent to DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov. Comments may also be mailed to the following address:

Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section

Division of Health Service Regulation

2704 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-2704

For more information contact:

Ena Lightbourne, Project Analyst

Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section

(919) 855-3873

ena.lightbourne@dhhs.nc.gov